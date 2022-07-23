Historian Gene Domagala hosts walk in the Beach this afternoon

Local historian and Beach Metro Community News columnist Gene Domagala will be hosting a Back to the Beach historic walk on the afternoon of Saturday, July 23.
The walk will visit a number of Beach landmarks on or near the lake including the Leuty Lifeguard Station and Kew Gardens.
Other stops on the walk will include the home of famous Canadian movie director Norman Jewison at Kippendavie Avenue and Queen Street East, and the Beach Hebrew Institute on Kenilworth Avenue.
Those interested in taking part in the the walk are asked to meet at 1 p.m. on July 23 in front of the Beaches Branch Library on Queen Street East near the entrance to Kew Gardens.
