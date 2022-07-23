Gerrard India Bazaar hosts annual TD Festival of South Asia this weekend

Dancers perform at a past TD Festival of South Asia at the Gerrard India Bazaar. This year’s festival takes place Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, along Gerrard Street East between Coxwell and Greenwood Avenues. Photo: Beach Metro News file photo.

The 20th annual TD Festival of South Asia is slated to take place at the Gerrard India Bazaar today and tomorrow.

The festival is presented by the Gerrard India Bazaar BIA, and runs on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24.

The Gerrard India Bazaar is located along Gerrard Street East between Coxwell and Greenwood Avenues. The centre of activities for the festival usually takes place in the area of Ashdale Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Street closures can be expected while the festival is taking place between noon to 11 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

The festival celebrates South Asian food, arts, culture and entertainment, and usually brings large crowds to the area to enjoy the fun.

Like many other festivals, the TD Festival of South Asia is back in the area after not happening for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there are activities taking place during the day, much of the entertainment and action at the TD Festival of South Asia takes place in the evening hours.

For more information on the TD Festival of South Asia, please visit the Gerrard India Bazaar’s website at http://festivalofsouthasia.ca/ or on the Twitter account at https://twitter.com/GerrardIndiaBaz