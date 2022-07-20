Police seek whereabouts of missing boy, 13, last seen near Queen Street East and Booth Avenue

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a missing 13-year-old boy last seen in the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue last night.

Jimmy Johnson is described as five-feet, two-inches tall, with blue eyes, and blonde hair in a buzz cut.

He was last seen wearing a black Miami Heat jersey and black shorts at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222—8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com