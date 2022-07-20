Police seek whereabouts of missing boy, 13, last seen near Queen Street East and Booth Avenue

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a missing 13-year-old boy last seen in the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue last night.
Jimmy Johnson is described as five-feet, two-inches tall, with blue eyes, and blonde hair in a buzz cut.
He was last seen wearing a black Miami Heat jersey and black shorts at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222—8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!