Hell’s Angels procession set to travel through Toronto on Thursday for memorial event on Carlaw Avenue

A large procession of Hell’s Angels and other motorcycle riders are expected in the East Toronto area on Thursday, July 21, as part of a planned memorial ride.
Toronto police held a press conference today (Wednesday, July 20) to update the public on the planned procession which is expected to start in Newmarket and up at an address on Carlaw Avenue, between Eastern Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, in East Toronto.
Approximately 1,000 motorcyclists are expected to take part in the procession, police said. The procession is expected to head south through Toronto on the Don Valley Parkway, then east on Lake Shore Boulevard East to Carlaw Avenue. It is expected to begin at approximately 11 a.m.
Police said traffic disruptions in the areas the procession is riding through on Thursday should be expected.
“We have no information to indicate that they intend to do anything other than participate in the memorial ride, followed by the gathering in the city,” said Supt. Scott Baptiste of the Toronto police Traffic Services Unit at Wednesday’s press conference at police headquarters.
Residents in East Toronto can expect to see an increased police presence in the area on Thursday, said Baptiste.
“As with any large gathering in our city, TPS (Toronto Police Service) will have visible resources in the area to ensure public safety and to minimize disruption and manage traffic issues,” he said.
This weekend will see a Hell’s Angels national “meetup” in Durham Region which will also see large numbers of the outlaw motorcycle gang’s members in the area.
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!