Toronto Beaches takes 2-1 lead in Junior A lacrosse series against Peterborough

Toronto Beaches won Game Three of their playoff series against Peterborough on Monday, July 18, by a score of 11-8. Game Four in the best-of-five series goes tonight (July 19) in Peterborough.

Toronto Beaches has taken a 2-1 series lead in their best-of-five Junior A lacrosse playoff series with the Peterborough Lakers.

Game Four in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) first round series goes tonight (Tuesday, July 19) at the Peterborough Memorial Centre starting at 8 p.m.

Through the first three games of the series, it has been a win-one, lose-one affair.

Playing the first two games at home in Ted Reeve Arena on Main Street, Toronto Beaches won the opener then lost the second game.

If Toronto Beaches win tonight’s game in Peterborough they will take the series.

If a fifth and deciding game is necessary in the series, it will take place at Ted Reeve Arena on Wednesday, July 20.

