Police seek man after pepper-spray incident near Queen Street East and Lee Avenue

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in the Queen Street East and Lee Avenue area last month.

According to police, a man allegedly pepper-sprayed another man during an altercation on Friday June 15 at 2:30 a.m.

He is described as being five-feet, seven-inches tall with a large build, brown hair and a brown goatee.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/