Man seriously injured after being shot near Main Street and Danforth Avenue

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured after a shooting near Main Street and Danforth avenue on the night of Sunday, July 17.
Police were called to the area at approximately 8:20 p.m. for a report of the shooting which is believed to have taken place in a parking lot near the northeast corner of the intersection.
A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said.
Police said the victim and another man were involved in some kind of interaction in the area prior to the shooting.
The investigation is still in its early stages, but reports indicate police are looking for a male suspect who was wearing a baseball cap, a dark shirt and dark shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
