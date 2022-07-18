Man seriously injured after being shot near Main Street and Danforth Avenue

Toronto police are investigating after a 40-year-old was shot in the area of Danforth Avenue and Main Street on the night of Sunday, July 17. The man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police were called to the area at approximately 8:20 p.m. for a report of the shooting which is believed to have taken place in a parking lot near the northeast corner of the intersection.

Police said the victim and another man were involved in some kind of interaction in the area prior to the shooting.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but reports indicate police are looking for a male suspect who was wearing a baseball cap, a dark shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com