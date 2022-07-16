Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic set to take place at Saturday’s East York Blues Fest

The Let’s Get T.O. Vaccinated clinic will be offering first second, third and fourth shots to those who are eligible for them on Saturday, July 16, at the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.

Along with some great music, food and fun at today’s East York Blues Festival, those attending will also have an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot if they have not already received one.

The Let’s Get T.O. Vaccinated clinic will be offering first second, third and fourth shots to those who are eligible for them on Saturday, July 16, at the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.

The clinic will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are not neessary and walk-ins are welcome. OHIP cards are not required. For more info on the July 16 clinic other COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/

The East York Civic Centre is also the site of the second annual East York Blues Festival, which is presented by the Toronto East Rotary Club, on July 16.

The festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m.

Admission is free.

Musicians slated to perform include feature act Danny Marks and the Bluz.FM Allstars. Also on the bill are The Tone Dogs, The Blues Miners, and Phil Hood and The Exclamation.

Along with the musical performances there will also be a food and beverage terrace, local artisan tables and kids face painting.

Those attending are urged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Toronto East Rotary Club.

For more information, please go to https://www.torontoeastrotary.com/