Toronto Beaches wins opener in lacrosse playoff series versus Peterborough; Game Two goes tonight at Ted Reeve Arena

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse Team has taken the opening game of its best-of-five series against the Peterborough Lakers in the first round of the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) playoffs.
Toronto Beaches won the game 13-10 at Ted Reeve Arena on July 14.
Game Two in the series goes tonight (Friday, July 15) at 8 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St.
Local fans are encouraged to attend and “fill The Sand Box” which is the name Toronto Beaches has given to Ted Reeve Arena for its home games.
After tonight’s tilt, the series moves to Peterborough for games slated on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19.
