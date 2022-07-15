Beaches International Jazz Festival brings TD Weekend performances to Woodbine Park on July 15, 16 and 17

Johnny Rawls and The Maple Blues Band perform at the Beaches International Jazz Festival on Saturday, July 16. The TD Weekend on the Main Stage at Woodbine Park begins tonight (Friday, July 15) and continues through until Sunday.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival begins a long run of performances and events starting tonight (Friday, July 15) with the TD Weekend on the Main Stage at Woodbine Park.

This weekend’s performances will be followed by the TD Workshop Series Listen and Learn Concerts early next week, and then the hugely popular and extremely well-attended StreetFest on Queen Street East in the Beach gets underway on Thursday, July 21 through to Saturday, July 23.

Here are all the details on the remaining events this month at the 34th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival:

TD Weekend on the Main Stage at Woodbine Park – Friday, July 15; Saturday, July 16; and Sunday, July 17

For the weekend of July 15 to 17, the jazz festival moves to Main Stage performances at Woodbine Park with the TD Weekend.

The music begins Friday, July 15, night with Rice & Mango at 7 p.m.: followed by Brass Transit (The Musical Legacy of Chicago) at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, July 16, performers are Maya Kiltron at 3 p.m.; Johnny Rawls and The Maple Blues Band at 5 p.m.; My Son the Hurricane at 7 p.m.; and Everyday People: A Tribute to Sly and the Family Stone at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, July 17, scheduled performances are Owen Barney at 2 p.m.; Tica Holiday at 3:30 p.m.; Johannes Linstead at 5 p.m.; and KC Roberts and the Live Revolution at 6:30 p.m.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

TD Workshop Series Listen and Learn Concerts Monday, July 18; Tuesday, July 19; and Wednesday, July 20 at Beach United Church

The TD Workshop Series will feature an opportunity for music fans to take in an intimate concert and then some conversation with some of Toronto’s most interesting jazz musicians. The three free concerts are slated for 7 to 9 p.m. on the nights of July 18, 19 and 20 at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave.

The July 18 concert will be by the Larnell Lewis Band. Based in Toronto, Lewis is a Grammy Award winning musician, composer, producer and educator.

The July 19 concert will be by Juno Award-nominated vocalist Heather Bambrick.

The July 20 concert will be by Caribbean Jazz Collective, an ensemble made up of some of Canada’s best jazz artists representing our country’s diverse Caribbean diaspora. Members of the Collective include Eddie Bullen, Joaquin Nunez Hidalgo, Gareth Burgess, Neal Braithwaite and Andrew Stewart.

Seating is limited for these Listen and Learn Concerts, and those wishing to attend are asked to please make sure they register in advance by going to www.beachesjazz.com/td-workshops

Queen Street East StreetFest – Thursday, July, 21; Friday, July 22; and Saturday, July 23

The hugely popular StreetFest is back along Queen Street East in the Beach between Woodbine and Beech avenues from 6 to 11 p.m. on the nights of July 21 through July 23.

More than 30 bands will be performing at numerous Queen Street East locations over the three nights of StreetFest. For a complete list of locations and bands performing, please go to www.beachesjazz.com/streetfest

As in the years before COVID-19, StreetFest will see Queen Street East between Woodbine and Beech avenues closed to vehicular traffic to make room for the crowds of music fans. The closure is in effect from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m on all three nights of StreetFest. Also vehicles will not allowed to be parked on Queen Street East in the area to be closed after 4 p.m. on July 21, 22 and 23 or they will be towed.

Please note also for StreetFest that the route of the Main Street 64 bus will be changed to avoid Queen Street East.

For safety and access reasons, Waverly Road, Lee Avenue and Wineva Avenue will open for through way traffic heading north and south from Queen Street East.

OLG Weekend Series on the Main Stage at Woodbine Park – Friday, July 22; Saturday, July 23; and Sunday, July 24

The Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up with Main Stage performances at Woodbine Park as part of the OLG Weekend Series.

NuFunk.ca’s sixth annual Groovin’ in the Park Friday Night Vibes celebration goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 22. The event is presented by The Main Ingredient supported by Hot Stepper and will feature performances by the WhatNaut Band (celebrating their 20th anniversary), Carlos & Pedro (Hot Stepper), Dave Campbell and Kwame, Mike Tull and Jason Palma; The Return, and DJ Mensa and Agile.

Groovin’ in the Park continues Saturday, July 23, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Featured artists will be Starting From Scratch, DJ Greg Wilson, Jojo Flores, DJ Yogi, Jason Palma, Fairy J, Iced Miston, John Kong and Jay NuFunk.

The festival final day of performances on Sunday, July 24, goes from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Mooks take the stage at 1:30 p.m.; then its Bywater Call at 3 p.m.; The Shuffle Demons at 5 p.m.; and The Larnell Lewis Band and The Joy Lapps Project at 6:30 p.m.

For more on the Beaches International Jazz Festival, visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/