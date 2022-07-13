Arrest warrants issued after woman, 32, shot and killed in Gerrard Street East parking lot

Two suspects are being sought in connection with the murder of a woman in the Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue area last week.
Toronto police said a man and a woman are wanted after Megan Elizabeth Crant, 32, was shot and killed in the rear parking lot of a building at 1910 Gerrard St. E., which is just west of Woodbine Avenue, on the night of Thursday, July 7.
The fatal shooting took place at approximately 8:05 p.m.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Nicholas Hirsch, 25, of Toronto, on a charge of first degree murder.
Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Chelsey, Mais, 29, of Toronto, on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
Police said both should be considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, call 9-1-1 and do not approach them, police said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/
