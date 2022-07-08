Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside runs from July 8 to 10 along Queen Street East as part of Beaches Jazz Festival

The Los Hijos De Tuta Band performed at Woodbine Park last weekend as part of the Beaches International Jazz Festival's Salsa on the Beach concerts. This weekend (July 8 to 10) will see the Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside celebration as part of the festival. Photo by Donna Braybrook.

The 34th Beaches International Jazz Festival begins its second weekend with the Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside tonight.

Taking place from the night of Friday, July 8, through the weekend of July 9 and 10, the Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside features live performances at a number of locations over the next three days.

Performances will take place along Queen Street East area between Riverside Common (just west of Broadview Avenue) and Leslie Street.

The Sounds event will consist of our four sections, including the Riverside Common Stage (657 Queen St. E.); the Main Stage at Jimmie Simpson Park (870 Queen St. E.); and the Big Band Stage at Leslie Grove Park (1158 Queen St. E.). There will also be The Richards Group Queen Street East Block Party with performances at a number of locations.

The Riverside Common Stage will be open July 8 and 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. with performances by the Jerome Tucker Band and Reggaddiction.

The Main Stage at Jimmie Simpson Park sees performances slated for July 8, 9 and 10.

Performing at Jimmie Simpson Park on July 8 are Stacey Renee at 7 p.m.; followed by Sandra Bouza (Alanis Morissette Tribute) at 9 p.m.

The music begins at 2 p.m. on July 9 at Jimmie Simpson Park with a performance by Augusta. The rest of the lineup that day features the Command Sisters at 3;30 p.m.; Quincy Bullen at 4:30 p.m.; Dr. Draw at 6 p.m.; Wolf Saga at 7:30 p.m.; and The Arsenals at 9 p.m.

At the Jimmie Simpson Main Stage on July 10 will be the Toronto All-Star Big Band at noon; Ian Janes at 2:30 p.m.; Jerry Leger at 4 p.m.; and Mother Tongues at 5:30 p.m.

The Big Band Stage at Leslie Grove Park has performances slated for July 9 and 10.

The fun gets underway at noon on July 9 at Leslie Grove with Swing Dance lessons with Swing Toronto. After that, there will be performances by Martin Loomer’s Orange Devils at 1 p.m.; The Advocates Big Band at 3:30 p.m.; and the Swing Shift Big Band at 5 p.m.

The Sunday, July 10, lineup at Leslie Grove Park also begins at noon with the dance lessons followed by The Composers Collective Big Band Collective at 1 p.m.; and The Jazz Mechanics at 3:45 p.m.

The Richards Group Queen Street East Block Party takes place Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Performance locations for the Block Party along Queen Street East are the TD Bank parking lot at 904 Queen St. E. featuring Steinwall; Booth Street south side with United Soul Nation; the McCleary Playground at McGee Street with Quincy Bullen; Degrassi Street with the Toronto All-Star Big Band; Boulton Avenue with Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost; Saulter Street with Puente Diablo; Grant Street with Ayden Jacobs Band; and Lewis Street with Accolades.

For more information on the Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside specifically, please go to https://www.beachesjazz.com/sounds-of-leslieville-riverside

For more information on the Beaches International Jazz Festival, which takes place throughout the month of July, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2022/06/30/beaches-international-jazz-festival-is-back-with-live-concerts-and-streetfest-celebration-on-queen-street-east-this-july/