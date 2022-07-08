Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death after body found in laneway near Woodbine and Gerrard

Toronto police are investigating after a person's body was discovered in a laneway near Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Police are investigating an incident in which the “circumstances of death appear suspicious” after a person was found suffering from serious injuries in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area last night.

Police were called to a laneway in the area just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, after the person was discovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was closed for an investigation by the Toronto police forensic unit last night.

At this time, the cause of death is undetermined and no further information has been released.