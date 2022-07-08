Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death after body found in laneway near Woodbine and Gerrard

Police are investigating an incident in which the “circumstances of death appear suspicious” after a person was found suffering from serious injuries in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area last night.
Police were called to a laneway in the area just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, after the person was discovered and pronounced dead at the scene.
The area was closed for an investigation by the Toronto police forensic unit last night.
At this time, the cause of death is undetermined and no further information has been released.
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!