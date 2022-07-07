Woman, 33, sought by police in connection with alleged assault in Danforth and Donlands avenues area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted in connection with an alleged assault in the Danforth and Donlands avenues area earlier this year.
According to police, on May 27 a woman allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old man with an expandable baton and then stole some of his property. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Tiffany Busch, 33, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and robbery with an offensive weapon.
She is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at whttps://www.222tips.com
