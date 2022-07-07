Woman, 33, sought by police in connection with alleged assault in Danforth and Donlands avenues area

Tiffany Busch, 33, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and robbery with an offensive weapon.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted in connection with an alleged assault in the Danforth and Donlands avenues area earlier this year.

According to police, on May 27 a woman allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old man with an expandable baton and then stole some of his property. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Tiffany Busch, 33, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and robbery with an offensive weapon.

She is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at whttps://www.222tips.com