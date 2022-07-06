Princess Bride on screen July 6 as The Beach BIA presents outdoor movie night in Kew Gardens

The Princess Bride will be the movie shown at Kew Gardens on the night of Wednesday, July 6, as part of The Beach BIA's summer movie nights.

Outdoor movie nights presented by The Beach BIA are back in Kew Gardens park this summer.

The movies will be shown on Wednesday nights throughout the summer at the park, which is located at 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

The family-themed movies will begin at sunset and end by 11 p.m.

On the night of Wednesday, July 6, the movie The Princess Bride will be shown.

The movie schedule for the outdoor films at Kew Gardens is as follows:

• Wednesday, July 6 – The Princess Bride.

• Wednesday, July 13 – Field of Dreams.

• Wednesday, July 20 – Indiana Jones Temple of Doom.

• Wednesday, July 27 – Eddie The Eagle.

• Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Yesterday.

• Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Mrs. Doubtfire.

• Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Grease.

• Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Sing.

• Wednesday, Aug. 31 – Karate Kid.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawnchairs or blankets for sitting on.

There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

For more information on the summer movie nights and other local activities that are being planned for the Queen Street East area of the Beach, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO