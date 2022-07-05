Artist submissions sought for Nuit Blanche’s upcoming East End Hub exhibits

Nuit Blanche is coming to Danforth Avenue between Greenwood and Woodbine avenues in October. East End Arts is seeking artist submissions for the East End Hub and the deadline is 11:59 p.m. on July 8.

By QITING WANG

Nuit Blanche, Toronto’s sunset-to-sunrise celebration is back in 2022, with events set for East Toronto between Greenwood and Woodbine TTC stations.

The thematic focus for Nuit Blanche’s 2022 East End Hub is The Space Beneath Us.

Nuit Blanche East Danforth is inviting communities to create and celebrate stories of home, of wilderness, of memory, and of just how deep roots can grow. Artists are invited to think of the ancient and buried waterways, the shoreline of Lake Iroquois, the shifting and changing landscapes, and how the area’ land has changed throughout time.

East End Arts is calling for artists to join the event. The deadline for submissions is July 8, by 11:59 p.m.

Nuit Blanche will be a mix of activations, a storefront gallery series, a silent dance party, neon coyotes in the park, and more.

There will be an IN VIEW Artist Call, in which artists will pair with local business owners to convert storefront locations within the East End Hub area along Danforth Avenue into a series of temporary art experiences and gallery. Up to 20 storefronts will be animated between Greenwood and Woodbine.

Nuit Blanche takes place on Saturday, Oct 1, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Artists are encouraged to keep sustainability at the forefront of their designs, and use and draw inspiration from recyclable materials, household items, and wares that are relevant and/or unique to the respective local business to transform their storefronts.

East End Arts and the Danforth Mosaic BIA will provide each IN VIEW artist with a $500 Artist Honorarium, inclusive of HST, per window installation, plus an additional materials allowance of up to $200 (reimbursable).

East End Arts is also looking for business owners and property owners from Greenwood to Woodbine who are interested in having their storefront window animated for Nuit Blanche.

“Since the hard hit of COVID-19, this is a great way to bring attention back to the retail strip and help local businesses in Danforth.” said Shana Hillman, the Executive Director of East End Art.

To apply to the IN VIEW Artist Call, please email one single PDF document, which includes your answers and all support material to submissions@eastendarts.ca, with the following information:

Name of Artist or Collective Postal Code Website (if applicable) Social Media Accounts Artist Bio (200 words) CV & Headshot Describe the installation that you want to create for IN VIEW 2022. Please explain how your installation responds to the theme of “The Space Beneath Us”. What materials are required for your installation? Please include a budget for us. (Keep in mind that you will be able to reimburse up to $200 in material costs.) Does your IN VIEW installation have any logistical or technical needs? Please note we cannot guarantee power to your site. If you require power for any of the components, you must plan for your own self-powered solution and include this in your materials budget. Does your IN VIEW installation have any volunteer needs? Will you require volunteers to help run your activation or help the public with art making? If so, please provide details. Provide 6 examples of your work as support materials. Please include any supplementary audio/visual materials to help us get a feel for the work.

Please send your proposals to submissions@eastendarts.ca, with the subject line “IN VIEW Artist Proposal” by Friday, July 8, 2022 by 11:59 p.m.