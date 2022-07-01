Canada Day events include fireworks at Ashbridges Bay and Stan Wadlow parks, East York parade and Q107 picnic

Spectators take in the 2019 East York Canada Day Parade. The 65th annual version of the parade starts at Dieppe Park at 10:30 a.m. on July 1 and heads east to Stan Wadlow Park.

There will be lots of ways for East Toronto residents to celebrate Canada Day on this Friday, July 1.

Fireworks displays, festivals and a parade are on tap to help mark Canada’s 155th birthday.

In East York, the fun begins at 10:30 a.m. with the 65th annual parade which starts at Dieppe Park (145 Cosburn Ave.).

The parade goes from Dieppe Park to Stan Wadlow Park (373 Cedarvale Ave.). The parade is expected to end at noon. Some 25 community groups will take part in the parade either marching, walking, cycling or riding.

Participants will parade east on Cosburn Avenue from Dieppe Park to Woodbine Avenue where they will turn north to Trenton Avenue, heading east for the final leg into Stan Wadlow Park.

Opening ceremonies for the East York Canada Day Festival in Stan Wadlow Park are set for noon.

The festival features fun activities, games, a kids midway, food and entertainment. There will also be a craft beer market.

Slated to perform at the Canada Day festival in Stan Wadlow Park are bands such as The East York Blues Allstars, a magic show by Edward Swirsky, Trainwreck, Jeff Scott and The Rave Ons and Sugar Daddies. There will also be the popular East York’s Got Talent event taking place on Canada Day. Emcee for the festival is Mr. Eddie Barnette.

The day concludes with the traditional Canada Day fireworks display at Stan Wadlow Park starting at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The East York Canada Day Festival is run by a group of dedicated volunteers with the support of the Government of Canada, The City of Toronto, the East York Foundation and Muddy York Brewery.

For more info on the July 1 events in East York, please visit the website at www.EYDC.ca

Ashbridges Bay fireworks

In the Beach on July 1, there will be the City of Toronto’s fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay, foot of Coxwell Avenue at Lake Ontario, starting at 10 p.m. sharp. The Ashbridges Bay fireworks display will last 14 minutes.

Large crowds are expected to attend the display, which can be viewed from anywhere along the Boardwalk.

Toronto police are reminding those planning on attending that the use of fireworks on public properties including beaches, parks, parkettes, and sports fields is illegal.

Due to the large crowds and localized road closures, police are urging people to find alternate methods other than driving to get to the Beach on the night of July 1.

“Drivers can expect traffic delays due to road closures in the area, including Lakeshore Boulevard East. Parking enforcement will be heightened in the area due to limited parking. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate modes of transportation,” police said

The following TTC bus routes serve Woodbine Beach Park and Ashbridges Bay Park: 22A Coxwell and 92A Woodbine. The TTC plans on adding extra buses to those routes on July 1.

Q107 Canada Day Picnic at Woodbine Park

Also in the Beach on July 1 will be the annual Q107 Canada Day Picnic at Woodbine Park. The picnic goes from noon to dusk at the park, located at 1695 Queen St. E. – northeast of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue.

The Q107 Canada Day Picnic will feature food, fun, tunes and the Muskoka Brewery Beer Garden.

Tribute bands slated to perform include Grace, 2 ( tribute to The Tragically Hip); We Ain’t Pretty (tribute to Tom Petty); Keep The Faith (tribute to Bon Jovi); and Just Journey.

For a full schedule of bands performing and more info, please go to https://q107.com/event/10402/q107-canada-day-picnic-2/

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 Canada Day celebration

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road is inviting residents to a Canada Day celebration on Friday, July 1.

The Canada Day party goes from noon until 7 p.m. on the Legion grounds and will feature live musical entertainment, a bouncy castle, kids games, refreshments and a barbecue.

Each person will receive one free hamburger or hot dog and one piece of birthday cake.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 is located at 9 Dawes Rd., just south of Danforth Avenue.