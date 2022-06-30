Michael Garron Hospital President and CEO Sarah Downey to step down at start of September

Michael Garron Hospital announced on June 29 that Sarah Downey will be stepping down as President and CEO of the hospital as of Sept. 2 and will be taking up a new role as President and CEO at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Downey will remain in her role at MGH until Sept 2, 2022 and will join CAMH on Sept 6, 2022.

In a press release announcement on June 29, the hospital noted that through her seven and half year tenure at MGH, she led the hospital through its largest redevelopment project, redefined the hospital’s vision and brand, built successful relationships with business partners and stakeholders and continued her commitment to inclusion and diversity.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Downey led the hospital through a community-based response with hyperlocal vaccination and testing programs.

As a resident of East Toronto, through her exceptional healthcare vision, she contributed significantly to build better healthcare facilities for the community, said the hospital.

MGH further said that the Board for Directors will follow up on plans for an interim appointment and will start a search for MGM’s new president and CEO.