Summer celebration set to transform Bastedo Avenue from June 30 to July 3 courtesy of Canadian Tire

One of the many installations in front of a home on Bastedo Avenue, south of Danforth Avenue and east of Coxwell Avenue. A celebration to mark the Canada Day long weekend, Canadian Tire's 100th birthday, and the start of summer is set to take place on the street from June 30 to July 3.

The Canadian Tire Summer of the Century Celebration will be ready to turn heads and spark some joy on Bastedo Avenue in East Toronto this upcoming long weekend.

From June 30 to July 3, close to 50 homes on the street will be decorated with giant installations and other visuals as part of celebrations for Canada Day, Canadian Tire’s 100th birthday and the start of summer.

Bastedo Avenue is located southeast of Danforth and Coxwell avenues.

The display will sprawl over two blocks, with over-the-top, whimsical, float installations, and decorated homes. It will feature bright visuals on-site, including vignettes of 15-foot-tall unicorns and flamingos, 11-foot dinosaurs, four-foot cows, floaties including palm trees, pineapples, rainbows and more, fluorescent pinwheels and garden gnomes.

There will also be live music, summer treats, chalk art and giveaways on June 30, from 4 p.m to 9 p.m.

The activation is completely free to attend and perfect for the whole family. Torontonians are invited to come over and join the fun on Bastedo Avenue, from sun up to sundown, throughout the Canada Day long weekend. Additionally, all floaties and décor used for the activation will be donated to residents or re-purposed.