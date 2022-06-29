Man sought in criminal harassment investigation after allegedly following woman in Danforth and Logan avenues area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in East Toronto last weekend.
On Sunday, June 26, at 11:33 p.m., police officers in 55 Division responded to a call for a suspicious incident in the Danforth and Logan avenue area.
According to police, a man driving a silver or grey SUV allegedly followed a 33-year-old woman as she drove home. Police said the man was observed on dash cam allegedly staring at the woman as she parked her car.
Fearing for her safety, the woman locked herself in her vehicle and the man fled in an unknown direction, police said.
Security camera footage of the man and his vehicle has been released by police and can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cI09SFfFSmg
The man is described as age 20 to 30, with a medium build, moustache, brown hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing a red shirt.
He was driving a silver or grey SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer with a very squeaky suspension.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com
