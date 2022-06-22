Members of the Neil McNeil Catholic High School Senior boys 4x100-metre relay team celebrate their bronze medal at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) earlier this month at York University. Team members are Jacob Owsicki, Damiano Totten, Liam McCullagh, Liam Patterson and Gaetano Pocchi. Photo: Submitted.

Track and field athletes from Neil McNeil Catholic High School put in some impressive performances at the recent Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) champiohships earlier this month at York University in Toronto.

The Senior boys won a bronze medal in the 4×100-metre relay, and Neil McNeil finished fourth overall at the meet.

A total of 20 athletes from Neil McNeil had qualified for the OFSAA championships on June 2, 3 and 4.

Members of the bronze medal winning Senior boys relay team are Damiano Totten, Liam McCullagh, Liam Patterson, Jacob Owsicki and Gaetano Pocchi.

Other strong performances at OFSAA by Neil McNeil athletes included:

Stephan Elias, fifth in Novice boys shot put.

Ryan Yankowich, fifth in Junior boys 100m hurdles, and sixth in 300m hurdles.

Liam Patterson, fifth in the Senior boys 2,000m steeplechase.

Gaetano Pocchi, fifth in the Senior boys 3,000m, and sixth in the 1,500m.

Xavier Gordon, sixth in the Novice boys 800m, and seventh in the 1,500m.

Liam McCullagh, eight in the Senior boys 1,500m, and ninth in the 3,000m.

Ethan Robinson, 10th in the Senior boys high jump.

Both the Novice and Junior boys 4x100m relays teams finished ninth overall.

For the Neil McNeil track and field, and cross country teams, 2021-2022 was an extremely successful season.

The Victoria Park Avenue school won the overall OFSAA cross country championship and the Senior boys title; and the track and field teams were TDCAA (Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association) and Metro Toronto overall champs to add their recent success at OFSAA.