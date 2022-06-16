Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team hosts the Peterborough Lakers tonight at Ted Reeve Arena

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team will host the Peterborough Lakers starting at 8 p.m. tonight at Ted Reeve Arena.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team’s next home game is Thursday, June 16.

Toronto Beaches will host the Peterborough Lakers starting at 8 p.m. tonight at Ted Reeve Arena.

The local team has been playing some solid lacrosse this season in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League.

As of June 15, Toronto Beaches had a record of seven wins and four losses (including their most recent victory on June 13 in Peterborough).

After tonight’s game, other home game for Toronto Beaches this season at Ted Reeve are June 23 against the St. Catharines Athletics; June 30 against the Brampton Excelsiors; July 1 against the Oakville Buzz; July 3 versus the Six Nations Arrows and July 6 versus Kitchener-Waterloo.

Ted Reeve Arena is located at 175 Main St.

For more on Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse, please go to https://www.beachesjralacrosse.com/page/show/7135289-schedule