Man, 49, arrested in East York in connection with ongoing police investigation into child luring

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a 49-year-old man in East York in connection with an investigation into an alleged child luring and sexual assault incident.

Police said the man was arrested in the Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue area of East York on June 9 by members of the Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes – Child Exploitation Section.

According to police, a man allegedly posed a 21-year-old on a dating site. The man allegedly invited a 15-year-old boy to his home and sexually assaulted him, police said.

Abdel-Aziz Mahran, 49, of Toronto, is charged with luring a child under 16 years old, two counts of possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, making child pornography available, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said in a news release on June 14 the investigation is ongoing and they are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500, oe Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com