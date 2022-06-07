Walk to End ALS set for Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday, June 12

The Walk To End ALS is slated to take place on Sunday, June 12, in Ashbridges Bay Park.

Presented by the ALS Society of Canada, the walk is part of the events that take place during June which is ALS Awareness Month.

ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a currently terminal illness that paralyzes people because their brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles in the body.

More than 3,000 Canadians live ALS, and more than 1,000 are diagnosed with it each year. The ALS Society of Canada empowers people with ALS and their families to navigate the realities of the disease and to provide support for them.

The June 12 walk at Ashbridges Bay is one of many taking place across the country to raise both awareness and funds. The three-to-five-kilometre walk begins at 10:15 a.m., with registration for participants starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Toronto walk’s fundraising goal is $150,000.

For more information about the walk, please go to www.walktoendals.ca/ontario