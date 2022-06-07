Police seek help finding missing 89-year-man last seen in area of Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing 89-year-old man last seen in the area of Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 6..
James Molloy is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, with a medium build, and shoulder-length white hair. He was last seen wearing a beige windbreaker, brown trousers, black boat shoes.
He was driving a white 1995 four-door Jaguar VDC.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
