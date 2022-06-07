Police seek help finding missing 89-year-man last seen in area of Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue

James Molloy, 89, was last seen in the Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue area on Monday, June 6, afternoon. Police said he is driving a white 1995 four-door Jaguar VDC (inset photo).

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing 89-year-old man last seen in the area of Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 6..

James Molloy is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, with a medium build, and shoulder-length white hair. He was last seen wearing a beige windbreaker, brown trousers, black boat shoes.

He was driving a white 1995 four-door Jaguar VDC.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com