Police seek help locating missing man, 21, last seen in Crescent Town Road area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old man.
Abir MD Hassan Khan, 21, was last seen on Saturday, June 4, at 1:22 a.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road area.
He is described as six-feet tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing an orange Under Armour shirt, grey jogging pants, and carrying a blue and purple suitcase.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!