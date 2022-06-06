Police seek help locating missing man, 21, last seen in Crescent Town Road area

Toronto police area asking for the public's help locating Abir MD Hassan Khan, 21, who was last seen on Saturday, June 4, at 1:22 a.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road area.

Abir MD Hassan Khan, 21, was last seen on Saturday, June 4, at 1:22 a.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road area.

He is described as six-feet tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing an orange Under Armour shirt, grey jogging pants, and carrying a blue and purple suitcase.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com