Malvern Collegiate girls win city lacrosse championship, put in strong showing at OFSAA tournament

Members of the Malvern Collegiate girls' lacrosse team celebrate their city championship on May 27 at the Cherry Beach Sports Fields. Photo: Submitted.

The Malvern Collegiate girls’ lacrosse team recently won the Toronto championship.

The Black Knights won the Toronto District Secondary School Athletic Association (TDSSAA) championship with a 10-4 win over Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in the title game played at the Cherry Beach Sports Fields on Friday, May 27.

The city crown wrapped up a perfect season for the girls’ lacrosse team as they finished with 10 wins and 0 losses. Before meeting Birchmount in the final, the Black Knights beat East York Collegiate in the city semifinals.

Wining the TDSSAA crown qualified the Black Knights for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associaitons (OFSAA) Trillium Cup girls’ lacrosse championships in Oshawa which took place this week.

Assistant coach Glen McKelvey said the Malvern girls put in an excellent showing at the Trillium Cup on June 1 and 2.

Heading into the OFSAA championships, the Black Knights were ranked sixth in the province but finished the tourney fifth overall.

“Their only loss all season was to the team that won the gold medal. So super proud of what they accomplished,” said McKelvey in a note to Beach Metro Community News.

Members of the Malvern girls lacrosse team are Sophia Wilson, Leah Quinn, Lola Chai, Georgia Ruscitti, Maddie Conklin, Celena Mickevicius, Tea Lavalee, Abby Calvert, Posey Thompson, Kate Custance, Millie Watson, Charlotte Watson, Ginny Paxton, Alex Happy, Charlotte Siller, Ava Lucas, Lauren Calvert, Elise Salter, Chloe Ferris, Beth Armstrong, Mary Henderson, Lynden Fedak, Maddie Wakeman, Brooke Denomme-Warren and Mila Zukanovic.

Head coach is Erin Brady, and assistant coaches are Michael Ruscitti, Glenn McKelvey and Jesse Porter.