Provincial Election 2022: Voting day is today (Thursday, June 2) and the polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 2 is Election Day in Ontario. Please make sure you take time to vote today. The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voters living in the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth who are not sure where their polling station is located today can contact their local Elections Ontario Returning Office.

In Beaches-East York, the returning office can be reached at 1-833-905-0146.

In Scarborough Southwest, the returning office can be reached at1-833-305-3163.

In Toronto-Danforth, the returning office can be reached at 1-833-905-4090.

Here is a list of candidates running in the ridings being covered by Beach Metro Community News. (Please note there is not an incumbent candidate in the riding of Beaches-East York as Rima Berns-McGown, who held the seat for the NDP for the last four years, is not running in this election.)

BEACHES-EAST YORK

Kate Dupuis – NDP

John Ferguson – Ontario Party

Drew Garvie – Communist Party

Angela Kennedy – Progressive Conservative Party

Abhijeet Manay – Green Party

Mary-Margaret McMahon – Liberal Party

Joe Ring – None of the Above Party

Stephen Roney – New Blue Party

Bahman Yazdanfar – Canadians’ Choice Party

SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST

Doly Begum – NDP (incumbent)

Cara Brideau – Green Party

Barbara Everatt – Ontario Party

James McNair – None of the Above Party

Peter Naus – New Blue Party

Michelle Parsons – Independent

Lisa Patel – Liberal Party

Brett Snider – Progressive Conservative Party

TORONTO-DANFORTH

Christopher Brophy – None of the Above Party

Mary Fragedakis – Liberal Party

Milton Kandias – New Blue Party

Marcelo Levy – Green Party

Colleen McCleery – Progressive Conservative Party

Jennifer Moxon – Communist

George Simopoulos – Ontario Party

Peter Tabuns – NDP (incumbent)

For more information on voting today, go to the Elections Ontario website at https://www.elections.on.ca/en.html

