Provincial Election 2022: Voting day is today (Thursday, June 2) and the polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voting day in Ontario is today — Thursday, June 2.
The polls will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Voters living in the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth who are not sure where their polling station is located today can contact their local Elections Ontario Returning Office.
In Beaches-East York, the returning office can be reached at 1-833-905-0146.
In Scarborough Southwest, the returning office can be reached at1-833-305-3163.
In Toronto-Danforth, the returning office can be reached at 1-833-905-4090.
Here is a list of candidates running in the ridings being covered by Beach Metro Community News. (Please note there is not an incumbent candidate in the riding of Beaches-East York as Rima Berns-McGown, who held the seat for the NDP for the last four years, is not running in this election.)
BEACHES-EAST YORK
Kate Dupuis – NDP
John Ferguson – Ontario Party
Drew Garvie – Communist Party
Angela Kennedy – Progressive Conservative Party
Abhijeet Manay – Green Party
Mary-Margaret McMahon – Liberal Party
Joe Ring – None of the Above Party
Stephen Roney – New Blue Party
Bahman Yazdanfar – Canadians’ Choice Party
SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST
Doly Begum – NDP (incumbent)
Cara Brideau – Green Party
Barbara Everatt – Ontario Party
James McNair – None of the Above Party
Peter Naus – New Blue Party
Michelle Parsons – Independent
Lisa Patel – Liberal Party
Brett Snider – Progressive Conservative Party
TORONTO-DANFORTH
Christopher Brophy – None of the Above Party
Mary Fragedakis – Liberal Party
Milton Kandias – New Blue Party
Marcelo Levy – Green Party
Colleen McCleery – Progressive Conservative Party
Jennifer Moxon – Communist
George Simopoulos – Ontario Party
Peter Tabuns – NDP (incumbent)
For more information on voting today, go to the Elections Ontario website at https://www.elections.on.ca/en.html
Please make sure to visit the Beach Metro Community News website at https://beachmetro.com after the polls close tonight for coverage of the races in the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth.
