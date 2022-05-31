Toronto police looking for man who painted over wall mural in the Beach

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with vandalism to the mural on the wall of the Balmy Beach Club facing the Boardwalk last week.
The man is being sought on a charge of public mischief.
On Thursday, May 26, police received a call for damage regarding the mural at the club, which is located at the foot of Beech Avenue south of Queen Street East.
According to police, a man posted unwanted notices around the building and then painted a long white line along the middle of the mural.
According to the club’s newsletter, the incident took place at approximately 7:30 a.m. A club member noticed what the man was doing and encouraged him to leave the area.
The man is described as in his 30s, with dark hair, and was wearing a black jacket and jeans.
An image of the suspect has been released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5507, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
