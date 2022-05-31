Bard in the Park performances set for June in Kew Gardens and Norwood Park

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows a past performance of Bard in the Park,

Bard in the Park is back in East Toronto this June.

The event brings performances of plays by William Shakespeare to local parks, and is presented by the Panoply Theatre Collective.

An adaptation of Love’s Labour’s Lost, titled Love Sick, will be presented in Norwood Park on June 2 to 4; and in Kew Gardens park from June 13 to 19.

The June 2 and June 3 preview performances at Norwood Park, 16 Norwood Rd., will take place at 7 p.m. The June 4 performance is at 2 p.m.

The main performances in Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., will be at 7 p.m. on June 13 through to June 18. There will be matinees at 2 p.m. on June 18 and June 19.

The Bard in the Park performances are pay-what-you-can events, but donations are strongly suggested.

Seating is not provided and those attending are advised to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on.

For more information on the June performances, please go to www.bardinthepark.com