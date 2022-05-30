Police ask for public’s help in locating missing man, 64, last seen near Coxwell and Dundas in April

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in the East Toronto area in April.
Police said Gregory Crump, 64, was last seen on Thursday, April 21, in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area. He was reported missing to police on Monday, May 30.
Crump is described as six-feet, one-inch tall, with a slim build, grey hair, and is clean shaven. There is no clothing description available.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com
