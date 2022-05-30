Drama department at Malvern C.I. appeals to community for donations of clothes, household items to be used as props

The Malvern Collegiate Institute drama department is appealing to local residents to drop off donations of clothing or small household items that could be used as costumes or props by students in upcoming productions.
The donation drive for clothing/costumes, old phones, glasses, books, or other small household items is taking place at the school from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on May 30 and 31, and June 1 and 2.
Any items not used by the drama department will be donated to those in need.
Malvern Collegiate is located at 55 Malvern Ave.
