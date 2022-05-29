Man wanted in connection with alleged sexual assault near Danforth and Carlaw avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in the Danforth and Carlaw avenues area earlier this month.
Police were called to the area on Thursday, May 5, for a reported sexual assault.
According to police, a woman was walking on the sidewalk near Danforth and Carlaw when a man came up to her from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The man then ran back to a nearby bar and then fled the area, police alleged.
The man is described as being in his 30s, wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants, white shoes, black baseball cap backwards, and a pool cue stick in hand.
Security images of the man has been released by police and can be seen at https://www.tps.ca/media-centre/news-releases/53039
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!