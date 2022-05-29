Beach Triangle Streetfest set for Sunday

The Beach Triangle Streetfest goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, on Dixon Avenue

It goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be centred on Dixon Avenue in Beach Triangle area which is bounded by Kingston Road to the west, Woodbine Avenue to the east and Queen Street East to the south.

The streetfest is presented by the Barrett Inward Group, Keller Williams Advantage Realty.

There are fun family events slated including games, music, face painting, a barbecue and a free bike tune up.

For more information, please contact info@bigrealestate.ca