Yard Sale For The Cure this weekend at Beaches Recreation Centre

A Yard Sale For The Cure fundraiser will take place at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd., on the weekend of May 28 and 29.

A Yard Sale For The Cure fundraiser will take place at the Beaches Recreation Centre on the weekend of May 28 and 29.

The sale is being presented by the Cari and Paul Lapas Real Estate Team at Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd. in the Beach.

It will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on both days.

Proceeds will go to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

For more info on this weekend’s Yard Sale For The Cure in the Beach, please visit https://www.cariandpaul.com/2022-yard-sale

The Beaches Recreation Centre is located at 6 Williamson Rd.