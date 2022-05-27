Police seek three men after fireworks shot at people and cars near Leslie Street and Queen Street East on the night of Victoria Day

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in finding three men who are accused of allegedly shooting fireworks at pedestrians and motorists at the intersection of Leslie Street and Queen Street East late on the night of Victoria Day (Monday, May 23).

According to police, three men exited a vehicle in the intersection at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23, and began shooting off the fireworks towards people and passing cars in the area. Police said several people and vehicles were struck by the fireworks.

Police said the vehicle the three men got out of is described as a dark-coloured, four-door BMW with the Ontario licence plate CSNT 154.

The men are being sought on charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information on the men or the vehicle they were driving is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com