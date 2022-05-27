Police seek three men after fireworks shot at people and cars near Leslie Street and Queen Street East on the night of Victoria Day

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding three men who are accused of allegedly shooting fireworks at pedestrians and motorists at the intersection of Leslie Street and Queen Street East late on the night of Victoria Day.
According to police, three men exited a vehicle in the intersection at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23, and began shooting off the fireworks towards people and passing cars in the area. Police said several people and vehicles were struck by the fireworks.
Police said the vehicle the three men got out of is described as a dark-coloured, four-door BMW with the Ontario licence plate CSNT 154.
The men are being sought on charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.
Anyone with information on the men or the vehicle they were driving is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!