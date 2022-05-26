Slobberfest, celebrating all things dog related, is set for the Beach on Saturday, May 28

Slobberfest takes place on Saturday, May 28, at the Leuty Pavilion on the Boardwalk, foot of Leuty Avenue.

Community Centre 55 is inviting residents to pack up the pooch and head down to Slobberfest on Saturday, May 28, in the Beach.

The fun will take place at the Leuty Pavilion on the Boardwalk, at the foot of Leuty Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for Community Centre 55.

Slobberfest will feature a number of activities for dogs and their owners, and also dog-related displays by vendors.

For more information on Slobberfest, please call Jade 416-691-1113, ext. 224.