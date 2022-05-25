Provincial Election 2022: Beaches-East York candidates’ meeting set for night of May 30

A provincial candidates’ meeting for the Beaches-East York riding will take place on the night of Monday, May 30, at Kingston Road United Church.

Presented by the Balmy Beach Residents Association, Community Centre 55 and Beach Metro Community News, the meeting will take place at Kingston Road United Church from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Moderator for the event will be Alan Carter from Global News.

Along with the in-person meeting, the event will also be livestreamed through Facebook. (For specific details on how to access the livestream, please visit the Beach Metro Community News website at www.beachmetro.com later this week.)

The May 30 event is for representatives of the five political parties that had an MPP sitting at Queen’s Park when the government was dissolved and the election called. Candidates for the Green, Liberal, NDP, New Blue and Progressive Conservative parties have been invited to take part.

Those attending the meeting in person are reminded that it is the policy of Kingston Road United Church that masks must be worn by everyone but the candidates and the moderator.

The discussion will be led by moderator Carter and will include questions submitted in advance to Beach Metro Community News. Please send you questions to editor Alan Shackleton at alan@beachmetro.com

Questions from the floor by audience members will not be a part of this meeting. Candidates will also be given time for opening and closing remarks as part of the event.

Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Rd.

Election Day in Ontario is on Thursday, June 2.