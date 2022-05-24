Man stabbed in Ashbridges Bay Park shortly after city’s Victoria Day fireworks display

Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in a fight after the Victoria Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park on the night of Monday, May 23.
The stabbing was reported to police shortly after 11 p.m. The City of Toronto’s fireworks display took place at 10 p.m. last night and took about 15 minutes.
The stabbing victim was reported to have been stabbed twice in the back in the fight. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is reported to be in serious but stable condition.
Huge crowds were on hand for last night’s fireworks display, the first one officially held by the city since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
There was also a very large police presence in the area of Ashbridges Bay Park, Woodbine Beach Park and surrounding area after a night of violence on Sunday, May 22 and into the morning of May 23.
On Monday, prior to the fireworks display, police said there would be a large presence of officers and city bylaw officials in the area in order to avoid the previous night’s violence.
On Sunday night, police said two people were shot, one person was stabbed and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in the Woodbine Beach Park area. Also, seven police officers were injured on Sunday night, including one officer with a broken leg, and approximately 17 people were arrested. Many of the incidents on Sunday night involved people shooting fireworks at each other and that was the cause of six police officers’ injuries.
Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford issued a statement on Monday, in advance of that night’s city fireworks display, on what had happened in the area on Sunday.
Anyone with information about the shooting and stabbings on May 22 and May 23 is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or at www.222tips.com
