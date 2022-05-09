Deja Views: The Willow Avenue ‘fixer-upper’ that went for $51,000 in 1985

By David Van Dyke
In 1985, Fauna Coates and her husband purchased a then-condemned cottage on the bottom of Willow Avenue, north of Queen. The cost? $51,000!
Certainly, this would never happen in today’s marketplace.
Thank you Fauna for sending me this wonderful image. You and your husband did an awesome job restoring this house to its former glory.
Do you have an old photo of your house you’d like to share with our readership? Why not contact me at gdvandyk61@gmail.com
