Deja Views: The Willow Avenue ‘fixer-upper’ that went for $51,000 in 1985

Fauna Coates sent in the above photo of the "fixer-upper" she and her husband bought in 1985 on Willow Avenue. Inset photo shows the property today.

By David Van Dyke

In 1985, Fauna Coates and her husband purchased a then-condemned cottage on the bottom of Willow Avenue, north of Queen. The cost? $51,000!

Certainly, this would never happen in today’s marketplace.

Thank you Fauna for sending me this wonderful image. You and your husband did an awesome job restoring this house to its former glory.

Do you have an old photo of your house you’d like to share with our readership? Why not contact me at gdvandyk61@gmail.com