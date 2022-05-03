Small fire in basement of store at Shoppers World Danforth quickly put out by firefighters

Toronto firefighters were able to extinguish a small fire in the basement of a store unit of Shoppers World Danforth on the morning of Tuesday, May 3.
One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters were called to the shopping plaza at 3003 Danforth Ave., on the southwest corner of Victoria Park Avenue, just after 9 a.m.
When they arrived they detected smoke in a unit. A search by firefighters revealed a small fire of carboard items in the basement of one of the store units which was quickly extinguished.
The unit was then vented of smoke by firefighters, who also examined the building’s roof to make sure the fire had not spread anywhere else.
The fire was a two-alarm call which brought out a large number of fire vehicles as well as police to the plaza.
Most stores in the plaza are still open and appeared to be operating normally as the incident was contained to the Game Stop and Easy Home units.
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!