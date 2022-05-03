Provincial Election 2022: Candidates (so far) in ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

Election Day in Ontario will be Thursday, June 2. Races are already starting to shape up in the local ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth.

The writ officially dissolving the current Ontario government and beginning the provincial election campaign is expected to be dropped on Wednesday, May 4. Election Day is Thursday, June 2.

As of May 1, here are the candidates running in the local ridings covered by Beach Metro Community News that we are aware of. These lists are not final as candidates have until 2 p.m. on May 12 to register with Elections Ontario to run for office.

Please note that there is not an incumbent candidate in Beaches-East York as Rima Berns-McGown, who held the seat for the NDP for the last four years, is not running in this election.

BEACHES-EAST YORK

Kate Dupuis – NDP

Angela Kennedy – Progressive Conservative Party

Abhijeet Manay – Green Party

Mary-Margaret McMahon – Liberal Party

Joe Ring – None of the Above Party

SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST

Doly Begum – NDP (incumbent)

Cara Brideau – Green Party

James McNair – None of the Above Party

Lisa Patel – Liberal Party

Brett Snider – Progressive Conservative Party

TORONTO-DANFORTH

Christopher Brophy – None of the Above Party

Mary Fragedakis – Liberal Party

Marcelo Levy – Green Party

Colleen McCleery – Progressive Conservative Party

Peter Tabuns – NDP (incumbent)

Pair of local candidates’ meeting scheduled

So far, Beach Metro Community News is aware of candidates meeting slated for the ridings of Beaches-East York and Scarborough Southwest.

On Friday, May 12, a candidates’ meeting for Beaches-East York is planned.

Hosted by the Beaches-East York Interfaith Group, it will take place both in person and on Zoom. It goes from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 1100 Woodbine Ave., between Danforth and Mortimer avenues.

Candidates from the Green Party, the NDP, Liberal Party and Progressive Conservative Party have been invited.The Beaches- East York Interfaith Community is made up of representatives of the Christian, Muslim and Jewish communities in the riding.

Those attending in person are asked to register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/beaches-east-york-interfaith-all-candidates-meeting-tickets-312502051047

Going to that website also offers an option for attending the Zoom meeting.

In Scarborough Southwest, an online candidates’s meeting is set for May 19 at 7 p.m. It is hosted by Green PAC, a non-partisan non-profit working towards action on the environment. To register to attend, go to https://bit.ly/SSWdebate