Provincial Election 2022: Candidates (so far) in ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

The writ officially dissolving the current Ontario government and beginning the provincial election campaign is expected to be dropped on Wednesday, May 4. Election Day is Thursday, June 2.
As of May 1, here are the candidates running in the local ridings covered by Beach Metro Community News that we are aware of. These lists are not final as candidates have until 2 p.m. on May 12 to register with Elections Ontario to run for office.
Please note that there is not an incumbent candidate in Beaches-East York as Rima Berns-McGown, who held the seat for the NDP for the last four years, is not running in this election.
BEACHES-EAST YORK
Kate Dupuis – NDP
Angela Kennedy – Progressive Conservative Party
Abhijeet Manay – Green Party
Mary-Margaret McMahon – Liberal Party
Joe Ring – None of the Above Party
SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST
Doly Begum – NDP (incumbent)
Cara Brideau – Green Party
James McNair – None of the Above Party
Lisa Patel – Liberal Party
Brett Snider – Progressive Conservative Party
TORONTO-DANFORTH
Christopher Brophy – None of the Above Party
Mary Fragedakis – Liberal Party
Marcelo Levy – Green Party
Colleen McCleery – Progressive Conservative Party
Peter Tabuns – NDP (incumbent)
Pair of local candidates’ meeting scheduled
So far, Beach Metro Community News is aware of candidates meeting slated for the ridings of Beaches-East York and Scarborough Southwest.
On Friday, May 12, a candidates’ meeting for Beaches-East York is planned.
Hosted by the Beaches-East York Interfaith Group, it will take place both in person and on Zoom. It goes from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 1100 Woodbine Ave., between Danforth and Mortimer avenues.
Candidates from the Green Party, the NDP, Liberal Party and Progressive Conservative Party have been invited.The Beaches- East York Interfaith Community is made up of representatives of the Christian, Muslim and Jewish communities in the riding.
Those attending in person are asked to register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/beaches-east-york-interfaith-all-candidates-meeting-tickets-312502051047
Going to that website also offers an option for attending the Zoom meeting.
In Scarborough Southwest, an online candidates’s meeting is set for May 19 at 7 p.m. It is hosted by Green PAC, a non-partisan non-profit working towards action on the environment. To register to attend, go to https://bit.ly/SSWdebate
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!