Police seek to identify suspect in alleged sex assault on subway train at Coxwell Station

Toronto police are looking to identify this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a westbound subway train at Coxwell Station on the evening of Friday, April 29.

According to police, a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on Friday, April 29, at 6;35 p.m. while on a westbound train at Coxwell Subway Station.

Police have released a photo of a man being sought in connection with the incident.

He is described as 45 to 55 years old, heavy build, with a grey and black beard. He was wearing a red shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, worn out brown grey shoes, black fedora hat, black sunglasses with reflective lenses, and a grey under shirt. He had a black and white Lululemon shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com