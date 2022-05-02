Police seek to identify suspect in alleged sex assault on subway train at Coxwell Station

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a TTC subway train last week.
According to police, a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on Friday, April 29, at 6;35 p.m. while on a westbound train at Coxwell Subway Station.
Police have released a photo of a man being sought in connection with the incident.
He is described as 45 to 55 years old, heavy build, with a grey and black beard. He was wearing a red shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, worn out brown grey shoes, black fedora hat, black sunglasses with reflective lenses, and a grey under shirt. He had a black and white Lululemon shopping bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!