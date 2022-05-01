Pizza Nova’s That’s Amore fundraiser for Variety Village taking place for entire month of May

Variety Ambassadors are ready for the 23rd annual Pizza Nova That’s Amore Pizza for Kids fundraiser in support of southwest Scarborough’s Variety Village. For the entire Month of May, 50 cents from all dipping sauces purchased will be donated to Variety Ontario. Photo: Submitted.

The 23rd annual Pizza Nova That’s Amore Pizza for Kids fundraiser in support of southwest Scarborough’s Variety Village is taking place for the entire month of May.

As was the case in 2021, this year’s campaign will contribute 50 cents from every dip sold during May to Variety – the Children’s charity of Ontario.

For this month, supporting Variety will be as simple as adding a dip with your pizza order from Pizza Nova. Orders can be made by phone, online, through the app or in store.

Since it began, the That’s Amore campaign has raised more than $2 million for Variety. In 2021, the Dip and Give campaign raised a single year record-breaking amount of $201,727.

Variety Ontario enriches the lives of thousands of children living with physical and mental disabilities by providing an accessible facility at Variety Village, specialized programs, dedicated staff, and a community in which everyone is equal and welcome.

To celebrate the launch of That’s Amore, a pizza party for Variety Ambassadors is slated for the morning of Monday, May 2, at Variety Village, 3701 Danforth Ave. Attending will be Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova; Karen Stintz, CEO of Variety Ontario; and Variety Ontario Brand Ambassadors. Entertainment at the celebration will be by Roberta Battaglia.

For information on how you can add a dip to your order and support Variety Village this May, please go to https://varietyontario.ca/thatsamore/