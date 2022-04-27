Virtual Affordable Housing Town Hall meeting to be hosted by Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher

A virtual Affordable Housing Town Hall meeting is set for Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher will be hosting a virtual Affordable Housing Town Hall meeting on Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m.

“The East End has always been rightly proud of our inclusive community which is made possible by our diverse types of affordable housing,” said Fletcher in a press release about the meeting.

“From apartment buildings, co-ops, supportive housing, seniors’ buildings, Toronto Community Housing and more, every type of affordable housing that we have in this City can be found in Toronto-Danforth.”

Panelists at the virtual town hall will include Toronto Deputy Mayor Ana Bailao, Chair of Toronto’s Planning and Housing Committee and the City of Toronto’s Housing Advocate; Abigail Bond, Executive Director, Housing Secretariat; Valesa Faira, Director of Housing Policy and Strategy, Housing Secretariat; Salima Rawji, VP Development, CreateTO; Joe Connelly, Circle Land Trust and Housing Advocate; and Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns.

Those attending the meeting will hear about what the City of Toronto is doing to increase the supply of affordable housing, how new affordable housing is paid for; and what supports are needed from other levels of government.

“As housing costs rise across Canada we are all feeling the impact. High rents make it difficult for people to move into the neighbourhood, while rent increases force current residents to spend more and more of their income on housing,” said Fletcher.

“Many residents who own their home worry their children will struggle to find housing in their neighbourhood. The waitlists for affordable or supportive housing are years long.”

Thursday’s meeting is taking place on Zoom and those attending are asked to register in advance by going to www.paulafletcher.ca/HousingTownHall