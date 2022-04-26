Dog walk in the Beach to raise funds for Red Cross’ Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Appeal

A group called Beach Dogs 4 Ukraine will be holding a walk to raise funds for the Red Cross's Ukrainian Appeal on Sunday, May 1.

The walk begins at 9 a.m., and participants are asked to meet at the Bandshell in Kew Gardens park.

Dogs will be given blue and yellow bandanas courtesy of Polson Homes.

Participants will then walk along the Boardwalk to the Silverbirch off-leash area starting at 9:30 a.m.

For more information on the walk, or to make a donation, please go to the Instagram page at @beachdogs4ukraine

To make an online donation to the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Appeal on behalf of the dog-walking event in the Beach, go to https://secure.redcross.ca/registrant/donate.aspx?eventid=375094&langpref=en-CA