Leslieville Flea hosts first market of the year at The Distillery District on Sunday

The Leslieville Flea hosts its first market of 2022 on Sunday, April 24. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fermenting Cellar in The Distillery District.

The Leslieville Flea is celebrating spring with its very first market of 2022 on Sunday, April 24.

The market will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the beautiful and historic Fermenting Cellar in The Distillery District.

Those attending are invited to shop from 50-plus vendors selling a curated selection of vintage and handcrafted items.

Shoppers can pick up spring vintage items for their home or their wardrobe, said the organizers.

This market is also a good opportunity to do some shopping for gifts in advance of Mother’s Day which takes place on Sunday, May 8.

The Fermenting Cellar is located at 28 Distillery Lane, in The Distillery District.

The Leslieville Flea is reminding those attending that his event is taking place indoors and the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.

For more information, visit The Leslieville Flea online at https://leslievilleflea.com or go to their Instagram to stay up to date @leslievilleflea