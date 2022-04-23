Community cleanup, electronic waste collection part of Oakridge Park Eco-Day on Saturday

The Friends of Oakridge Park are hosting an Eco-Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

The event will feature a community cleanup of the park, a bicycle tune-up area, and a collection of electronic waste and a bottle drive by the 4th Scarborough West Scout Troop.

Along with the free bike tune-ups, organizers are also collecting used bikes and bike parts.

The Eco-Day is sponsored by the Friends of Oakridge Park.

Those wishing to take part in the community cleanup are reminded to wear proper clothing since the weather could be rainy. Garbage bags and disposable gloves will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own work or gardening gloves. Rakes will also help make some areas easier to clean.

Those wishing to support the local Scouts by dropping off electronic waste and/or bottles (and cans) that can be returned for deposit money.

Electronic waste items the Scouts will be collecting include old phones (both mobile and landline models), computer tablets, computer monitors and parts, projectors, cameras, televisions, printers and/or fax machines, game consoles and other electronic devices.

Oakridge Park is located on the south side of Danforth Avenue (just west of Danforth Road) between Byng and Leyton avenues.

For more information, please visit the Friends of Oakridge Park Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/FriendsofOakridgePark/