Nature Stewards sought for Ashbridges Bay and Glen Stewart parks

Resident Clyde Robinson stands by the invasive plant Common Burdock in Ashbridges Bay Park. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The Toronto Nature Stewards are looking forward to another successful season, and seeking volunteers locally.

“We are looking for more volunteers to remove invasive and mostly non-native plants under the supervision of qualified Lead Stewards from Ashbridges Bay Park, Glen Stewart Park and the entrance to Glen Stewart Ravine at Balsam Avenue,” said Clyde Robinson, of the Ashbridges Bay Nature Stewards in a recent note to Beach Metro Community News. “Stewardship activities run weekly from April to November. What a great way to improve our environment.”

Those wishing to volunteer to help at Glen Stewart Park can meet on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. The first session is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 26. Those taking part are asked to meet at the park entrance on Balsam Avenue.

The Nature Stewards will begin their work in Ashbridges Bay Park starting on Tuesday, May 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11;30 a.m. Other events at the park are set for Thursday, May 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and a pop-up event on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information on how to become a Toronto Nature Steward, please go to https://torontonaturestewards.org