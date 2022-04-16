Fire station in the Beach hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those attending Sunday’s Easter Parade

Toronto Fire Station 227 on Queen Street East will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those attending the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade on Sunday, April 17.

Those attending the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade on Sunday, April 17, are also being invited to “hop to” getting their COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Toronto Fire Services and the parade organizers will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Sunday along the parade route at Toronto Fire Station 227, which is located at 1904 Queen Street East just east of Woodbine Avenue.

Sunday’s clinic is part of Team Toronto’s continuing efforts to bring COVID-19 vaccination opportunities to places residents live, work and play – including major events in the city.

The clinic at the fire station will provide first, second, third, fourth and children’s COVID-19 doses to eligible residents age five and up on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic will operate on a walk-in basis, with no appointments or a health card required.

Pfizer and Moderna will be offered at this clinic by Toronto Public Health nurses who will also answer COVID-19 and vaccine-related questions.

Parade attendees are also encouraged to find a pharmacy along the parade route, which is on Queen Street East in the Beach between Woodbine Avenue and Neville Park Boulevard, to get a COVID-19 vaccine by using the province’s online booking page at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations

Other Team Toronto vaccination clinics in the city slated for Sunday, April 17, include the following locations:

Elmbank Community Centre, 10 Rampart Rd.

Earl Bales Community Centre, 4169 Bathurst St.

Stephen Leacock Community Recreation Centre, 2500 Birchmount Rd.

Wallace Emerson Community Centre, 1260 Dufferin St.

Scarborough Museum, 1007 Brimley Rd.

Humberwood Community Centre, 850 Humberwood Blvd.

A full list of clinic locations and hours is available on the City of Toronto’s website at https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/